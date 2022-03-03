TREASURIES-Yield curve flattens as Powell supports rate hikes, before jobs data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve reached its flattest level since March 2020 on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that he supports a 25-basis-point hike this month, and before Friday's highly anticipated February jobs report.

Powell repeated his support for a rate increase at the Fed’s March 15-16 meeting in his second day of testimony before Congress.

He added that Russia's war in Ukraine could hit the U.S. economy across a variety of channels from higher prices to dampened spending and investment, though it is unclear what the ultimate impact will be.

Yields have whipsawed violently this week as investors try to balance the economic risks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions imposed on Russia against expectations that the Fed will need to raise rates to address stubbornly high inflation.

“Market price action is really stuck between geopolitical risk and very strong domestic fundamentals. Almost too strong, especially on the inflation side,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin said on Thursday that global supply chains will improve and help U.S. inflation but it is not clear that is happening yet.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "doesn't change the need" for the Fed to start raising interest rates and increases the upside risk to already "extremely high" inflation.

Ukrainian negotiators at talks with Russian officials on Thursday demanded a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to evacuate besieged citizens as Moscow's invasion forces surrounded and bombarded Ukrainian cities.

Treasury yields tumbled sharply on Monday and Tuesday as concerns about the conflict grew, before rebounding strongly on Wednesday as Fed hikes came back into view.

Moves on Thursday were more tempered though two-year yields moved higher.

The yields US2YT=RR, which are highly sensitive to interest rate moves, increased 2 basis points to 1.536%. They had fallen to 1.261% on Tuesday, the lowest since Feb. 4.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 2 basis points to 1.844%, after getting as high as 1.910% on Wednesday. They fell as low as 1.682% on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 5.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB reached 30 basis points, the flattest level since March 2020.

The ICE BofA MOVE Index .MOVE, a measure of volatility in U.S. Treasuries, reached 118 on Tuesday and Wednesday, the highest level since March 2020.

Friday's jobs data is expected to show that employers added 400,000 jobs last month, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. EM

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to their lowest level this year last week, while layoffs declined sharply in February, indicating that the labor market recovery was gaining steam.

March 3 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.36

0.3653

0.030

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.6575

0.6688

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

1.536

0.024

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-118/256

1.6878

0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-168/256

1.7371

-0.015

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-106/256

1.8116

-0.028

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-72/256

1.8439

-0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-40/256

2.3024

-0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-132/256

2.2263

-0.007

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.50 4.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.50 2.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.50 -1.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

