TREASURIES-Widely watched U.S. 2-10 yield curve nears inversion

By Tom Westbrook, Sujata Rao and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE/LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - The widely tracked U.S. 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve moved another step closer to inversion on Tuesday, narrowing below five basis points at one stage, as traders bet that aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve could hurt the U.S. economy over the longer term.

Bond markets have been increasingly sounding the alarm as the Fed signals a willingness to go hard and fast on tightening to curb inflation, just as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and leaping oil prices have raised risks to the growth outlook.

Longer-dated yields falling below shorter ones indicate a lack of faith in future growth and 10-year yields falling beneath 2-year rates is widely seen as a harbinger of economic recession.

That said, some analysts sounded not too worried about it.

"Everybody is watching 2s/10s right now, but do I think it's that important? No," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

Shipley said the U.S. 3-month and 10-year yield is a better indicator of economic growth.

The spread between the yield on 3-month Treasury bills and 10-year notes this month has been widening US3MUS10Y=RR, which can be an indicator of an economic expansion. On Tuesday, that curve hit 191 basis points after climbing to 198 basis points on Monday, the steepest since December 2016.

"Why is there such a wide disparity here? Because the Fed is so far behind the curve," Shipley said. "The 2s are telling you that the Fed is going to hike a lot because they're behind. They're embarrassed that inflation has gotten this far."

In mid-morning trading, U.S. two-year Treasury yields were at 2.3485%, down 3.6 basis points, after earlier hitting a new three-year high of 2.445% US2YT=RR. The benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR, on the other hand, fell 7 basis points to 2.4035%.

That left the gap between the two segments around 6 basis points. Earlier in the session, that spread tightened to 5.10 basis points US2US10=TWEB, the narrowest since March 2020.

"An increasingly aggressive Fed tightening into decelerating growth with a stagflationary backdrop is a recipe for investors to think recession, and sooner rather than later," said John Briggs, a strategist at NatWest Markets.

U.S. rate futures 0#FF: are priced for a 70% chance of a 50 basis-point rate hike in May and see cumulative hikes of more than 200 basis points FEDWATCH. If realized, that would be the biggest tightening in a calendar year since 1994, Deutsche Bank noted.

U.S. 30-year yields US20YT=RR on Monday dropped below five-year yields US5YT=RR. Their gap though on Tuesday was at positive 30 basis points, as Fed hike expectations have driven up front-end yields. Similarly, the three-year/30-year curve and the three-year/10-year curves are also inverted.

The median respondent in a JPMorgan survey said "the recent curve flattening has little implications so far, but a 2s-10s inversion would signal the cycle is nearing an end," the bank said.

Eurodollar futures are now pricing U.S. interest rates peaking at 3.2%%, as shown by implied yields - a proxy for the fed funds rate - on the June 2023 Eurodollar contracts EDM3. That was up about 135 basis points since the beginning of March.

March 29 Tuesday 10:15 AM New York / 1415 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.585

0.594

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.0325

1.0523

-0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-209/256

2.3445

-0.039

Three-year note US3YT=RR

97-206/256

2.5244

-0.053

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-8/256

2.4933

-0.073

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-32/256

2.488

-0.071

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-112/256

2.3962

-0.081

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-160/256

2.6597

-0.074

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-184/256

2.502

-0.071

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.00 -6.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.00 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.50 -1.00 Curvehttps://tmsnrt.rs/35kl14j (Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore, Sujata Rao in London, and Gertruede Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Will Dunham, Dhara Ranasinghe and Chizu Nomiyama) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124))

