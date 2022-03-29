TREASURIES-Widely-watched U.S. 2-10 year yield curve briefly inverts for first time since Sept 2019

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The widely tracked U.S. 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve briefly inverted on Tuesday for the first time since September 2019, as bond investors bet that aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve could hurt the U.S. economy over the longer term.

Bond markets have been increasingly sounding the alarm as the Fed signals a willingness to go hard and fast on tightening to curb inflation, just as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and leaping oil prices have raised risks to the growth outlook.

U.S. rate futures 0#FF: are priced for a 75% chance of a 50 basis-point interest rate hike in May and see cumulative rate increases of more than 200 basis points FEDWATCH. If realized, that would be the biggest tightening in a calendar year since 1994, Deutsche Bank noted.

Longer-dated yields falling below shorter ones indicate a lack of faith in future growth, and 10-year yields falling beneath 2-year rates is widely seen as a harbinger of recession.

The spread between the U.S. 10-year and 2-year yields fell to -3 basis points US2US10=TWEB. It was last at 4.43 basis points.

"While I think the ultimate result of an aggressive Fed tightening cycle is a recession, I do not expect it to occur quickly," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research, at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Historically speaking, all recessions are preceded by 2s10s inversions, but not all inversions result in recessions. There have been more inversions than recessions."

But inversions that precede recessions do so about 13 months ahead of the recession and the latter typically does not begin until the Fed has completed its hiking cycle and the yield curve has begun to steepen once again, Phifer said.

On the other hand, the spread between the yield on 3-month Treasury bills and 10-year notes this month remained steeper, which can be an indicator of an economic expansion.

On Tuesday, it widened by as much as 191.4 basis points US3MUS10Y=TWEB and was last at 180 basis points. It climbed as high as 198 basis points on Monday, the steepest since December 2016.

Also on Tuesday, the Treasury auctioned off $47 billion in U.S. seven-year notes, with mixed results. The high yield came out at 2.499%, much higher than the expected rate of 2.485% at the bid deadline, which means investors demanded a premium to hold the note.

However, the note's bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.44, the highest since Aug. 27, 2020.

In afternoon trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was down 7 basis points at 2.4053 US10YT=RR.

U.S. two-year Treasury yields were at 2.3546%, down nearly 3 basis points, after earlier hitting a new three-year high of 2.445% US2YT=RR.

Post-auction, U.S. seven-year yields slid 7 basis points to 2.4880 US7YT=RR.

March 29 Tuesday 3:09PM New York / 1909 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.57

0.5788

-0.020

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.0275

1.0472

-0.023

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-201/256

2.3606

-0.023

Three-year note US3YT=RR

97-192/256

2.544

-0.033

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-2/256

2.4983

-0.068

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-24/256

2.4931

-0.066

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-80/256

2.4109

-0.066

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-44/256

2.69

-0.044

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-16/256

2.5345

-0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.25 -5.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.75 -0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Will Dunham, Dhara Ranasinghe, Chizu Nomiyama, Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.