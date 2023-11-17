TREASURIES-Week-long rally in Treasuries turns bond index positive for the year

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The steep decline in U.S. Treasury yields since the start of November continued on Friday with those on the benchmark 10-year note briefly falling to a two-month low before inching higher.

Yields have nosedived since touching 16-year highs of 5% in late October following a string of economic data that suggests inflation is cooling, boosting market expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with its rate hiking cycle.

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index .BCGA, seen as an industry benchmark for bond market returns, was up 1.7% on the week through Thursday and gained 0.03% for the year. The broad bond market has fallen in each of the last two years as yields have climbed from historic lows during the coronavirus pandemic.

Futures markets are now pricing in a 28% chance the Fed cuts benchmark rates at its March meeting, up from a 7% chance seen a month ago when the U.S. economy was coming off the heels of the fastest growth of any quarter in two years.

Since then, cooling consumer inflation and higher-than-expected jobless claims this week have pulled yields sharply lower.

"The markets are jittery and any movements in inflation numbers are going to have an outsized reaction," said Sweta Singh, a portfolio manager at City Different Investments.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which moves inversely to its price, is down around 60 basis points from its October peak. The yield briefly fell to 4.37% on Friday before data showing that U.S. housing starts increased marginally in October. Economists had expected a slight decline.

"With so much concern over the resiliency of the all-important consumer, today's reports suggest that builders do not expect an impending recession," said Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down 0.6 basis points at 4.439%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 2.8 basis points at 4.594%.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.2 basis points at 4.894%.

Despite Friday's gains, two-year Treasury yields are on track for the largest weekly fall since the start of September.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, an indicator of economic expectations, slightly widened. The curve inversion was at -44.0 basis points on Friday, compared with -38 basis points the day before, and remains near its deepest point since early October.

Fed officials speaking on Friday, including Boston Fed President Susan Collins and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, stressed that the central bank will remain patient to see more evidence that inflation is cooling.

Market participants are likely pausing to digest the week's large declines in yields, especially given the coming holiday-shortened week, said Christopher Gunster, head of Fixed Income at Fidelis Capital.

"The move the last couple of weeks has been interesting in terms of velocity, but we are going to have to get used to more volatility" as futures markets try to predict the timing of the first rate cut by the Fed, he said.

November 17 Friday 3:39PM New York / 2039 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.245

5.4009

-0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1925

5.4181

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-44/256

4.9047

0.063

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-248/256

4.6361

0.045

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-220/256

4.4513

0.024

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-88/256

4.4781

0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-120/256

4.4413

-0.004

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-140/256

4.8053

-0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-116/256

4.5984

-0.024

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

