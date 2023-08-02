News & Insights

Treasuries Weaken Following FOMC Meeting, GDP Print

August 02, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

At the latest FOMC meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made some headlines when he struck a dovish tone despite resuming its normal schedule of quarter-point rate hikes. He also slightly upped his assessment of the economy declaring it growing at a ‘moderate’ pace while it has been described as growing at a ‘modest’ pace previously. 

In terms of fixed income, the asset class initially saw a decent rally due to many investors interpreting Powell’s dovishness as an indication that the Fed is in the final stages of its hiking campaign. But, these gains were quickly given back with yields spiking higher following the stronger than expected GDP print which came in at 2.4% vs expectations of 1.6%. 

Following this print, odds of the Fed cutting rates in the first-half of 2024 declined, and many market forecasters pushed back or revised thier prediction of a recession as well. With the economy robust despite higher rates, it’s likley that rates stay elevated for longer. Adding to the weakness was unemployment claims coming in lower than expected, adding to evidence that the labor market is re-accelerating following a period of softness. 

As a result, Treasury yields spiked hihger and are now approaching their 52-week highs.

Finsum: Fixed-income enjoyed a nice rally following the dovish FOMC meeting. But, the asset class weakened following a stronger than expected GDP print and lower than expected unemployment claims. 

