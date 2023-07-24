TREASURIES-US yields turn higher as investors await Fed rate decision

By Herbert Lash and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after trading lower for most of the morning session, as investors priced in some risk that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates two more times this year amid a still resilient economy overall.

The Fed is widely expected on Wednesday to lift interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to a target range of between 5.25%-5.50%. Trading in the U.S. rate futures market suggested that this week's hike will be the last for the year, with the Fed seen on hold until probably May 2024 and the next move will be a cut.

"The market is now putting in a little bit of risk that the Fed may be a little more hawkish than what market has been pricing in," said Kim Rupert, managing director, global fixed income analysis, at Action Economics, LLC in San Francisco.

"The economy and the labor market have been more resilient than most expected ... and that has prevented core inflation from coming down as much as the Fed would like to see. There is a significant risk, less than 50-50 but not negligible, that the Fed does go again in September or November," she added.

U.S. 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR inched up 2.1 bps to 3.927%.

Earlier in the session, Treasury yields slipped after data showed U.S. business activity slowed to a five-month low in July.

S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI index, which tracks manufacturing and service sectors, fell to 52.0 from 53.2 in June. Softening conditions in the service sector restrained growth, though readings above 50 indicate expansion.

Readings of S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in Europe also showed weaker growth.

"It's very likely that the Fed keeps the core message virtually unchanged, which is 'hey, the last CPI was good news, a step in the right direction," said Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.

"But let's not get over our skis here in terms of declaring victory too early."

Also on Monday, the U.S. Treasury sold $42 billion in two-year notes in an auction that showed mixed results. The high yield came in higher than expected at the bid deadline, suggesting investors asked for a premium to buy the note.

Overall, however, demand was decent, analysts said. There were $116.8 billion in bids for a 2.78 cover, less than the 2.86 previously, a little better than the 2.66 average.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when longer-duration yields are lower than shorter ones, expanded to as much as -105.60 bps, the widest in three weeks. The spread was last at -104.10 bps.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.27

5.4261

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2625

5.4923

-0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-120/256

4.9148

0.067

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-250/256

4.508

0.062

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-88/256

4.1479

0.055

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-104/256

4.0153

0.043

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-244/256

3.8745

0.036

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-144/256

4.1305

0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-168/256

3.9307

0.024

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.25 0.50 (Reporting by Herbert Lash and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Nick Zieminski) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

