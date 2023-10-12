News & Insights

TREASURIES-US yields turn higher after inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

October 12, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S Treasury yields turned higher on Thursday after data showed consumer prices in the world's largest economy came in higher than expected, suggesting the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated for some time.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields was last up at 4.603% US10YT=RR, after trading lower before the data.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, turned higher as well, last up 7.2 basis points at 5.075% US2YT=RR.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Reuters
