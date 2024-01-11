News & Insights

TREASURIES-US yields turn higher after higher-than-expected inflation data

January 11, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned positive on Thursday as higher-than-expected consumer inflation slightly eased expectations of a rate cut at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in March.

Data showed the headline CPI rose 3.4% in December on a year-on-year basis versus the consensus forecast of a 3.2% increase. On a monthly basis, CPI advanced 0.3% versus expectations of a 0.2% gain.

Core CPI, excluding volatile items like food and energy, rose 3.9% year-on-year, compared with forecasts of a 3.8% increase.

U.S. 10-year yields was last at 4.026% US10YT=RR, little changed on the day, while two-year yields edged up to 4.379% US2YT=RR.

