TREASURIES-US yields turn higher after higher-than-expected inflation data

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned positive on Thursday as higher-than-expected consumer inflation slightly eased expectations of a rate cut at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in March.

Data showed the headline CPI rose 3.4% in December on a year-on-year basis versus the consensus forecast of a 3.2% increase. On a monthly basis, CPI advanced 0.3% versus expectations of a 0.2% gain.

Core CPI, excluding volatile items like food and energy, rose 3.9% year-on-year, compared with forecasts of a 3.8% increase.

U.S. 10-year yields was last at 4.026% US10YT=RR, little changed on the day, while two-year yields edged up to 4.379% US2YT=RR.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.