TREASURIES-US yields tumble to three-week lows after weak job openings, quits data

By Herbert Lash and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped to three-week lows on Tuesday after data showed U.S. job openings in July fell more than expected, providing hope the Federal Reserve may pause future rate hikes the market has priced given the economy's strong performance.

The report also affirmed expectations the Fed will hold interest rates steady at next month's policy meeting.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries from two-year notes to 30-year bonds all slid to their lowest level since early to mid-August, in the wake of the jobs data.

U.S. job openings fell to the lowest level since March 2021 as the labor market gradually slows, but conditions still remain tight and could ensure that the Fed keeps rates higher for longer for some time.

Job openings dropped 338,000 to 8.827 million on the last day of July, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 9.465 million job openings last month.

Data also showed that the number of people quitting their jobs dropped to 3.549 million in July, the lowest since February 2021, suggesting Americans were becoming less confident in the labor market. The decline was concentrated in the accommodation and food services industry.

"Under JOLTS, all metrics are looking like the labor market is falling across the board whether it's quits or openings," said Will Compernolle, macro strategist, at FHN Financial in New York. "JOLTS can also be forward looking. When the quits rate goes down, this means lower wage pressures in the future."

In afternoon trading, the yield on two-year Treasuries US2YT=RR, which reflect interest rate expectations, fell 12.4 basis points (bps) to 4.886% after earlier touching a three-week low of 4.871%. On Monday, two-year yields touched an eight-week high.

The data is definitely taking the edge off the odds of a September and November hike, said Ben Jeffery, U.S. rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"It's still probably too soon to have a very high-conviction opinion. What we learned from Powell on Friday was that data dependence is still the primary theme," he said, referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last week.

Following Tuesday's jobs data, U.S. rate futures pared back chances of a rate hike in either the November or December meeting to 45% and 42%, respectively. FEDWATCH. The odds for both meetings were at more than 50% after Powell's Jackson Hole speech last Friday.

Also on Tuesday, the Treasury sold $36 billion in seven-year notes and the auction was well-received, easing concerns about fading demand for U.S. debt. The high yield came out to 4.212%, lower than the expected rate at the bid deadline, and suggesting that investors were willing to settle for a lower yield than what markets had expected in order to get hold of the note.

The high yield was the strongest level since the seven-year note was reintroduced in 2009, according to Action Economics.

Post-auction, U.S. seven-year yields were down 11.5 bps at 4.217% US7YT=RR.

In other parts of the bond market, the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger, steepened to -77 bps.

August 29 Tuesday 3:52PM New York / 1952 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.325

5.4734

-0.030

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.31

5.5474

-0.046

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-58/256

4.8797

-0.130

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-120/256

4.5683

-0.138

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-128/256

4.2629

-0.128

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-184/256

4.215

-0.118

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-24/256

4.11

-0.102

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-136/256

4.4104

-0.081

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-84/256

4.2238

-0.065

(Reporting by Herbert Lash and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss ; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)

