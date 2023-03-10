TREASURIES-US yields tumble for second day after jobs data as bank fears mount

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. two-year Treasury yields saw the biggest drop since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday as yields across the curve plummeted after the February payrolls report, while investors continued to be risk-averse as they assessed possible ramifications from troubles in the banking sector.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 311,000 last month, the Labor Department said, above the 205,000 estimate of economists polled by Reuters, while average hourly earnings rose by 0.2% in February, slightly below the expected 0.3%, giving hope that the Fed can be less aggressive in its path of interest rate hikes. January's report was revised only slightly lower to 504,000 jobs from the previously announced 517,000.

"Combined with other jobs data we've had this week it's becoming clear the U.S. jobs market is cooling but likely not fast enough yet for the Fed," said Frances Donald, chief economist and strategist at Manulife Investment Management in Montreal.

"In our view warm, but not too hot, jobs numbers are enough to cement a 25-basis-point hike for March, but the rise in the unemployment rate and a weaker-than-expected average hourly earnings increase will take some pressure off the need to increase by 50 basis points."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 22.6 basis points at 3.697%. The yield was poised for its largest one-day drop since November 10.

Expectations for a larger rate hike by the Fed at its March 22 policy announcement lessened after the jobs data, with fed funds futures now projecting a 39.5% chance of a 50 basis-point hike, down from 68.3% on Thursday, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

The tumble in yields began on Thursday, in part due to worries about the banking sector, and contagion concerns stemming from troubles at SVB Financial SIVB.O. On Friday, the bank was shuttered by regulators, the largest bank failure since the financial crisis and weighed on other banks, primarily regional banks.

"There are obvious cracks in the system, and the worry is if the Fed raises rates (50 basis points) in two weeks, will that break something in the banking system. That's why the banks are selling off and the market is nervous."

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 30.3 basis points at 4.597%. The yield is down about 45 basis points over the last two days, its biggest drop since the financial crisis in September 2008 after having just crossed 5% for the first time since 2007 earlier in the week.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 17.2 basis points at 3.698%, on track for its fourth straight daily decline and biggest one-day drop since December 1.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 90.4 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.406%, after closing at 2.501% on Thursday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.274%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.3% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, additional reporting by Sinéad Carew and Caroline Valertkevitch; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Matthew Lewis and Diane Craft)

