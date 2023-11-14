TREASURIES-US yields tumble after soft inflation data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Tuesday after softer-than-expected consumer inflation data in October, suggesting the Federal Reserve may be done raising interest rates, with the market bracing for rate cuts by the first half of next year.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, slid to two-week lows of 4.855% US2YT=RR and were last down 17.8 basis points (bps) at 4.865%. The benchmark 10-year yield fell 15.20 bps to 4.480% US10YT=RR.

Data showed the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged in October amid lower gasoline prices, and the core rate was up 0.2%, weaker than anticipated. The unchanged reading in the consumer price index followed a 0.4% rise in September.

In the 12 months through October, the CPI increased 3.2% after rising 3.7% in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.1% on the month and increasing 3.3% on a year-on-year basis.

"This is a pretty favorable report. We're seeing further disinflation playing out ... This is causing Treasury yields to tumble," said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management in Boston.

"The Fed is likely in a holding pattern with a weaker jobs report and softer inflation. Another rate hike looks less likely from here given this softer inflation data."

U.S. rate futures priced in on Tuesday a more than 60% chance of a rate cut in May next year, compared with 34% late on Monday, according to the CME's Fedwatch tool.

The yield curve narrowed its inversion on Friday, with the spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields last at minus 38.60 bps US2US10=TWEB. Market participants referred to Tuesday's s yield curve move as a "bull steepener," in which shor-term yields fall faster than long-term one. This often happens when the Fed is expected to lower interest rates, analysts said.

November 14 Tuesday 9:08AM New York/1408 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.265

5.4258

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.225

5.457

-0.038

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-68/256

4.855

-0.186

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-8/256

4.6137

-0.200

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-208/256

4.463

-0.199

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-60/256

4.4971

-0.192

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-64/256

4.4687

-0.163

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-64/256

4.8295

-0.128

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-248/256

4.628

-0.117

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tomasz Janowski)

