TREASURIES-US yields tumble after producer prices data boost early rate cut bets

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slumped on Friday after producer prices data for December fell unexpectedly, raising bets of an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.

U.S. two-year yields dropped to their lowest since May at 4.119% US2YT=RR in the wake of the data. They were last down 13.3 basis points (bps) at 4.127%. For the week, two-year yields, which reflect interest rate move expectations, were down 13.1 bps, on track for their worst weekly showing in roughly a month.

The benchmark 10-year yield, on the other hand, slid to a one-week trough of 3.916% US10YT=RR, and was last at 3.948%, down 2.7 bps.

Weighing on yields was data showing that the producer price index for final demand slipped 0.1% last month. The numbers for November were revised to show the PPI falling 0.1% instead of being unchanged as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI rebounding 0.1%. In the 12 months through December, the PPI increased 1.0% after advancing 0.8% in November.

"PPI is a good leading indicator of where inflation is going even on the services side," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global rates and FX strategist, at Macquarie in New York. "The fact that it is coming down, all else equal, augurs well for a continuation of the disinflationary theme."

The PPI report follows Thursday's consumer price index data that came in slightly hotter than expected. The headline CPI rose 3.4% in December on a yearly basis versus the consensus forecast of a 3.2% increase. On a monthly basis, CPI advanced 0.3% versus expectations of a 0.2% gain.

The CPI numbers briefly pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher.

The closely watched spread between 10-year and two-year U.S. Treasury yields on Friday steepened further, or narrowed its inversion to minus 18.8 bps US2US10=TWEB. That was the least inverted since November, with the curve last at minus 22.7 bps.

An inverted yield curve typically predicts an incoming recession.

Analysts referred to Friday's yield curve move as a bull steepener, in which short-term interest rates post sharper falls than longer-dated ones. This reflects market expectations the Fed will soon start cutting rates.

The U.S. rate futures market has priced an 83% chance of a rate cut at the Fed's March policy meeting after the PPI data, up from 71% late on Thursday, according to LSEG's rate probability app. For 2024, futures traders are betting on at least six rate cuts of 25 bps each, taking down the fed funds rate to 3.6% by the end of the year.

Macquarie's Wizman said, however, he is not convinced the Fed will cut rates in March.

"The Fed needs to go from a tightening bias to a neutral bias and then from a neutral bias to an easing bias," Wizman said.

"Then presumably the Fed would have prepared the markets sufficiently for a cut and that's going to take a few meeting cycles. It's more likely in June, but when the Fed does start to ease, it has room to cut aggressively and potentially by more than what the market is projecting."

In other maturities, U.S. 30-year bond yields slipped 2.1 bps to 4.158% US30YT=RR.

