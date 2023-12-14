News & Insights

TREASURIES-US yields trim losses after stronger-than-expected data

December 14, 2023 — 08:39 am EST

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared losses on Thursday after stronger-than-expected retail sales and initial jobless claims, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may hold interest rates steady for a little longer before shifting to an easing stance.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields came off their lows after the data and was last down 6.4 basis points (bps) at 3.967% US10YT=RR

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, also trimmed losses, last down at 11.4 bps at 4.369%. The yield was at 4.33 before the data.

