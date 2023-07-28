TREASURIES-US yields trim losses after June inflation data

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields weakened on Friday, but came off their lows, after data showed June inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, continued to decelerate, but remained firmly higher than the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

U.S. two-year yields were last down four basis points (bps) at 4.901% US2YT=RR. It was at least eight bps lower before the data.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

