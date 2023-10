(Updates with latest market activity) By Matt Tracy Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday following a slew of economic data, as traders weighed their impact on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path. Long-term Treasury yields ticked up on Friday, after data showed economic growth and core PCE, a key inflation metric, rose in line with expectations. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 0.2 basis point to 4.847%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3 basis points to 5.018%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -17.4 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2 basis points at 5.019%. Personal income across U.S. households increased by $77.8 billion in September 2023, with a 0.3% month-to-month increase. Personal spending rose by $138.7 billion, or 0.7%, showing resilient demand despite higher borrowing costs. In addition, inflation remained stable but persistent in September, with the Core PCE price index increasing by 0.3%. Yields have rallied this month as the market assesses the odds of a coming recession, after recent hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed members signaling higher-for-longer interest rates. "They've gone out of their way to basically say, we're in restrictive territory right now," said Michael Lorizio, fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management. "They basically have accepted that Q3 had far above-trend growth. And they want to see now what that looks like as we begin to see Q4's data." Yields showed a daily drop on Thursday after unemployment and other data pointed to a potential economic downturn. Labor data likely follows inflation data like core PCE in importance to the Fed, analysts said. Weak bond auctions this week contributed to a boost in yields, after tepid responses to the U.S. Treasury Department's sale of five-year notes on Wednesday and seven-year notes on Thursday. The Fed next week will announce its interest rate decision for November, followed Wednesday by remarks from Chair Powell. An array of data, including job openings, is also slated for next week. October 27 Friday 4:38PM New York / 2038 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.315 5.4589 -0.020 Six-month bills 5.3125 5.5467 0.000 Two-year note 99-247/256 5.0187 -0.020 Three-year note 99-96/256 4.8535 -0.026 Five-year note 100-110/256 4.7774 -0.020 Seven-year note 100-32/256 4.8537 -0.009 10-year note 92-124/256 4.8473 0.002 30-year bond 86-68/256 5.0178 0.030 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Matt.tracy@thomsonreuters.com; +1 571 643 3562)) Keywords: USA BONDS/ (UPDATE 1)

