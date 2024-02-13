TREASURIES-US yields surge to 2-1/2-month high after inflation data

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield hitting a 2-1/2-month high, after a reading on inflation came in above estimates, extending market expectations for the timeline of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve until later this year.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.3% last month after gaining 0.2% in December as the cost of rental housing jumped, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through January, the CPI increased 3.1%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would gain 0.2% on the month and 2.9% on a year-on-year basis.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR rose 14 basis points to 4.31% after reaching 4.314%, it's highest level since Dec. 1. The yield on the 30-year bond US30YT=RR rose 9.2 basis points to 4.4618% after climbing to 4.465%, also the highest since Dec. 1.

"(The Fed) has the luxury of waiting to see whether this is a normalization, or the disinflationary trend actually continues. And that’s kind of the price action that we’re seeing in the market, where you’re seeing a little but of a rise in yields on the back of perhaps a readjustment of expectations for policy," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

"The data's been relatively strong - I can’t say that there’s any spots of weakness and inflation prints are actually starting to firm up - maybe a mid-year timeline for the Fed, as opposed to March or May, which were other options that the Fed could have used.”

After the data, expectations rose that the Fed will likely not cut rates until its June 11-12 policy meeting, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool showing a 74.4% chance for a cut of at least 25 basis points at that meeting. Expectations for a cut at the April 30-May 1 meeting declined to 36.1% from 60.7% on Monday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 34.1 basis points, from a low of negative 32.1 on Monday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, surged 17.9 basis points to 4.6493%, after reaching 4.664%, its highest level since Dec. 13. The yield was on track for its biggest one-day basis point jump since May 5.

Yields have been moving higher in recent days, as the latest U.S. payrolls report showed the labor market remains on solid footing while several U.S. central bank officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, indicated they want to see further evidence that inflation was cooling before reducing rates.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.367%, after closing at 2.303% on Monday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.243%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.2% a year for the next decade.

