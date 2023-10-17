TREASURIES-US yields surge as retail sales spur higher rate outlook

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Treasury yields surged on Tuesday after U.S. retail saleslast month rose more than expected andlifted the two- and five-year notes to 17- and 16-year highs, as investors bet the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

The 10-year note, a benchmark for mortgage rates and a widely held safe haven, jumped almost 15 basis points in its largest one-day gain since late July, while the two-year surged almost as much in its biggest daily advance since early July.

Retail sales increased 0.7%, the Commerce Department said, while data for August was revised higher to show sales advancing 0.8% instead of 0.6% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales rising 0.3% in September.

The strong retail sales data added to a bond market sell-off as investors demand greater compensation for holding longer-dated government debt as they remain apprehensive about the Fed's ability to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

"The market has a pretty strong bearish lean and momentum right now. That's keeping potential buyers out of the market," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco, citing various concerns.

"The main factor is the potential for more Fed rate hikes as well as the fact that the economy remains much stronger than expected. So that suggests inflation isn't going to come down as quickly as everybody was hoping."

Investors also want a higher term premium, or compensation for their risk, while there is lingering angst over the Silicon Valley Bank failure in March and the subsequent erosion in credit ratings, Rupert said.

The five-year note US5YT=RR hit its highest yield since July 2007 and posted its biggest daily gain since July.

Futures priced in a more than a 43% chance that the Fed will hike rates in December, up 8 basis points from before the retail sales data was released, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. The Fed's target rate is now expected to stay above 5% through next September, almost two months longer than before the data. FEDWATCH

With the government's injection of capital into the economy in conjunction with the appreciation of home prices and stock portfolio, the middle class and above is doing well, said John Luke Tyner, portfolio manager and fixed-income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Alabama.

"When you're at 70ish percent of the economy based off consumer spending, it's awful hard to bet against that stopping," he said.

Also pressuring market rates is growing demand by investors to be better compensated for holding long-term debt, Tyner said.

"You're going to have this buyer's strike on some of the longer-end of Treasuries," he said. "Investors on the fixed income side should require a lot more yield in order to compensate themselves for the risks that are present."

The Treasury sold $75 billion in 42-day bills at a high rate of 5.325%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 6.9 basis points to 4.935%.

The difference between yields on two- and 10-year Treasuries US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when shorter-term notes yield more than those with longer dated maturities in what is known as an inverted yield curve, was at -38.0 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.412%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

Oct. 17 Tuesday 3:10 p.m. New York / 1910 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3475

5.5119

0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3525

5.5939

0.027

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-156/256

5.2116

0.114

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-240/256

5.0117

0.140

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-244/256

4.8649

0.148

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-126/256

4.883

0.144

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-140/256

4.8362

0.126

20-year bond US20YT=RR

90-72/256

5.1635

0.084

30-year bond US30YT=RR

87-104/256

4.9356

0.070

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Marguerita Choy)

