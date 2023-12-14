TREASURIES-US yields stumble to multi-month lows on dovish Fed pivot

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields sagged to multi-month lows on Thursday as bond investors braced for looming rate cuts after the Federal Reserve shifted to a dovish stance amid central bank projections for lower interest rates next year.

Fed officials estimated 75 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2024, with 2.4% inflation at the end of next year.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields on Thursday sank to their lowest since July, at 3.885% US10YT=RR. On the shorter end of the curve, U.S. five-year yields slid to a six-month trough of 3.849% US5YT=RR, while two-year yields fell to their lowest since May at 4.282% US2YT=RR.

In a press briefing on Wednesday after the Fed expectedly held interest rates steady in the 5.25%-5.50% range, Chair Jerome Powell confirmed that the question of when rate cuts would be appropriate has come into view. He also noted the risk of easing too late.

Bond investors were as recent U.S. data showed a resilient economy despite aggressive rate hikes since March last year.

"The Fed was right to shift now," said Brij Khurana, fixed-income portfolio manager at Wellington Management in Boston.

Powell has repeatedly said on various occasions that the target policy rate is well into restrictive territory. Khurana said one way the Fed looks at policy rates is with respect to inflation.

He noted that a policy rate of 5.25%-5.50% is very high if the Fed expects inflation to end 2024 at 2.4%. "So it's perfectly appropriate that the Fed is cutting policy rates by 75 basis points next year."

Khurana also pointed to the fact that the current policy rate is about 3% higher than the Fed's long-run rate of 2.5%, the equilibrium level that neither stimulates nor slows the economy.

Earlier, U.S. yields, which move inversely to prices, came off their lows after stronger-than-expected retail sales and initial jobless claims data suggested the Fed may hold rates steady a little longer before shifting to an easing stance.

U.S. retail sales rebounded 0.3% last month. Data for October was revised lower to show sales falling 0.2% instead of the 0.1% previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales edging down 0.1%.

A separate report showed initial jobless claims dropped 19,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 202,000 for the week ended Dec. 9. Economists expected 220,000 claims for the latest week.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields were last down 11.6 bps at 3.917%. The benchmark yield was down 33 bps so far this week, on track for its largest weekly decline since March 2020.

Two-year yields, which reflect rate expectations, were down 9.7 bps at 4.384%. On the week, the yield has fallen 34 bps.

A closely watched metric of the U.S. yield curve, showing the gap in yields between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB, became steeper, narrowing its inversion to minus 35.20 bps. That is the least inverted in more than a week.

The curve was last at minus 47.10 bps. The curve steepening suggested that the market is pricing in the end of the tightening cycle, with the Fed cutting rates soon after.

The rate futures market priced in on Thursday a 78% chance of a Fed cut in March, according to LSEG's FedWatch. The market has also factored in about 140 bps of easing by the end of next year.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank and Bank of England maintained their tight policy stance at the end of their meetings on Thursday, and plan to keep it that way well into next year. Norway's central bank even hiked rates on Thursday.

Their decisions had little impact on the U.S. Treasury market.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.235

5.3928

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.0925

5.3134

-0.017

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-234/256

4.3819

-0.099

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-208/256

4.0845

-0.104

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-36/256

3.8958

-0.107

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-182/256

3.9258

-0.114

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-208/256

3.9096

-0.123

20-year bond US20YT=RR

107-116/256

4.1941

-0.146

30-year bond US30YT=RR

112-128/256

4.0272

-0.157

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Richard Chang)

