TREASURIES-US yields slip on PMI data as market awaits Fed rate decision

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Treasury yields mostly edged lower on Monday after data showed U.S. business activity slowed to a five-month low in July, as traders awaited a widely expected decision later this week by the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates to quell inflation.

S&P Global said its flash U.S. Composite PMI index, which tracks manufacturing and service sectors, fell to 52.0 from 53.2 in June. Softening conditions in the service sector restrained growth, though readings above 50 indicate expansion.

Readings of S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in Europe also showed weaker growth.

"You've seen yields across European sovereign debt markets are lower across the board and that's consistent in terms of driving U.S. yields lower as well," said Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 0.9 basis points at 4.857%, while the yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 0.6 basis points to 3.833%.

The probability that the Fed raises its overnight lending rate by 25 basis points to a range of 5.25%-5.50% on Wednesday, when it concludes a two-day policy meeting, was 98.6%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

"It's very likely that the Fed keeps the core message virtually unchanged, which is 'hey, the last CPI was good news, a step in the right direction. But let's not get over our skis here in terms of declaring victory too early'," regarding inflation, Daingerfield said.

"There's plenty of data still to come and they're not going to put the cart in front of the horse in terms of the inflation front. The Fed has prepared the market very well for what's going to come from this meeting," he said.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 0.5 basis points to 3.912%.

The Treasury plans to sell $65 billion in 13-week and $58 billion in 26-week bills at 11:30 a.m. (1550 GMT). Later at 1 p.m., $42 billion in two-year notes are scheduled for auction, followed by $43 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $35 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when longer-duration yields are lower than shorter ones, was at -102.6 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.349%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

July 24 Monday 10:52 a.m. New York / 1452 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2725

5.4288

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2575

5.487

-0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-147/256

4.8568

0.009

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-38/256

4.4457

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-154/256

4.0895

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-180/256

3.9655

-0.006

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-68/256

3.835

-0.004

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-224/256

4.1067

0.001

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-252/256

3.9112

0.004

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 16.75 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.00 0.25 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.50 0.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

