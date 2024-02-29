TREASURIES-US yields slip as PCE data raises rate cut outlook

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Thursday after a key measure of inflation in January rose in line with expectations and boosted market expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in June.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said. Data for December was revised lower to show the PCE price index gaining 0.1%, rather than 0.2% as previously reported.

In the 12 months through January, PCE inflation rose 2.4%: the smallest year-on-year increase since February 2021.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, fell 2.5 basis points to 4.623%, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR slid 4.3 basis points to 4.231%.

Bond and equity prices had declined this week as the market repositioned on concerns the PCE data would come in hotter than expected and force the Fed to delay its first rate cut of this cycle. Bond prices move inversely to their yields.

"Bonds had sold off a lot before the number and then they rallied a lot after the number. Stocks sold off before the number and now they rallied a lot after the number," Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie in New York.

"Everyone is scratching their heads, saying why these big rallies when these numbers weren't that impressive," he said. "What you had is a lot of short covering, in other words what we're seeing is a squeeze and it's just as simple as that."

Fed funds futures raised expectations for the Fed to begin cutting rates in June, betting on a 66.2% probability, up from a 57.0% likelihood just before the PCE data was released.

The yield on the 30-year bond US30YT=RR fell 4.7 basis points to 4.363%.

Futures traders raised bets to 85.6 basis points of cuts by December, up from 77.9 bps before the data's release.

The yield curve measuring the gap between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as recession harbinger, was at -39.4 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.448%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.324%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

