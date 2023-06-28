TREASURIES-US yields slip as market doubts Powell's tough talk

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday, ahead of key U.S. inflation data later this week, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other central bankers speaking in Europe expressed a mostly united stance on keeping monetary policy tight.

Powell kept consecutive U.S. interest rate hikes on the table while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde cemented expectations for a ninth straight rise in euro zone rates in July at the ECB's annual conference in Sintra, Portugal.

Powell said there is significant disinflation in the pipeline but monetary policy may not be restrictive enough to tame inflation. He also said there is a significant probability that "we get a downturn, but it's not the most likely case."

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which generally reflects interest rate expectations, slid 4.6 basis points at 4.718%, while the yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 5.6 basis points to 3.712%.

"Powell sounds hawkish, but yields don't behave as if they believe him," said Thierry Wizman, global FX and interest rates strategist at Macquarie in New York.

"When the Fed is sounding hawkish people look around and say, ‘Wait a second, there's a lot of evidence disinflation in the U.S. is coming,' he added. "We don't take his hawkishness seriously."

Slower growth in Europe will likely put downward pressure on global interest rates and flow through to a bid for Treasuries, "particularly if the dollar ends up being the outperformer and U.S. rates are comparatively higher," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"There is an argument to be made that Treasuries as an asset class will look increasingly attractive," he said.

Futures indicate the Fed's overnight borrowing rate will stay above 5% through March 2024, and a significant rate cut will not happen until next June. FEDWATCH.

Expectations that the Fed will hike rates at the next meeting of policymakers on July 25-26 rose to 78.7%.

Markets await the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index for May on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the core rate to be 4.7% on a year-over-year basis, still well above the Fed's 2% target.

Markets are seeing evidence of disinflation in both the PCE and consumer price index, Wizman said. Production costs are going down. "Most business surveys suggest that costs are going down," he said. "It's another reason why they don't believe Powell when he says they’re going to hike two more times."

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 3.7 basis points to 3.803%.

The Treasury sold $35 billion of seven-year notes at a high yield of 3.839%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.161%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.187%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

June 28 Wednesday 2:48 p.m. New York / 1848 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.18

5.3362

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.23

5.4467

-0.015

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-211/256

4.7181

-0.046

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-110/256

4.3317

-0.062

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-32/256

3.9722

-0.063

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-108/256

3.8455

-0.066

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-60/256

3.7117

-0.056

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-80/256

3.9986

-0.039

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-208/256

3.8043

-0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.50 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 -0.50 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.50 -0.50 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Alexander Smith and Nick Zieminski) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.