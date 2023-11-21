TREASURIES-US yields slip as market anticipates slowing economy

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday after a poorly received auction of 10-year inflation-protected notes and minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting three weeks ago did not reveal any new policy decisions.

Policymakers agreed at their Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting that they could take a cautious approach whether to raise U.S. interest rates further and would only move them higher "if" new information showed insufficient progress in curbing inflation.

The minutes showed U.S. central bank policymakers wrestled with conflicting economic signals at a meeting where they left the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged at the current range of 5.25%-5.50%.

"There were no new policy decisions in the minutes," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. "The dollar strengthened a bit and Treasuries barely moved" after the minutes were released.

Earlier, the sale of $15 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protectes Securities, or TIPS, drew tepid interest from investors seeking lower prices, which pushed their yield higher at an auction Rupert called "a bit disappointing."

Bonds yields move inversely to their price.

"It's hard to tell whether it was just holiday-shortened trading or investors don't really see the need for inflation protection," she said.

Prices on 10-year TIPS fallen slightly prior to the auction, "but still it wasn't cheap enough to really attract good participation," Rupert said.

Economic data suggested a slowing economy possibly headed for recession. U.S. existing home sales dropped to the lowest in more than 13 years in October as the highest mortgage rates in two decades and a dearth of houses drove buyers from the market.

Barring a rebound in November and December, home resales this year are on track for their worst performance since 1992, the report from the National Association of Realtors said.

"People are wondering are we about to slip into recession? On Nov. 1, nobody thought that was to be the case," said Stan Shipley, managing director of macro research at Evercore ISI in New York. "Now there's somewhere around a 35% to 40% probability of a recession that is priced into the market. We think you are going to slip into recession the first half of next year."

Futures show a 28% probability that the Fed's target rate is cut at the March 2024 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. A rate cut likelihood increases to 46% in May.

Yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR remained inverted at -47.3 basis points as the shorter-dated note yields more than the longer one. The inversion, which started in July 2022, is seen as a recession harbinger over an extended period.

Treasuries have rallied on data showing moderating inflation that has eased concerns following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's warning in late October that the strong U.S. economy might warrant tighter financial conditions to curb rising prices.

Markets are in a wait-and-see mode in the U.S. holiday-shortened week, with Thanksgiving on Thursday. The next key economic data will be the unemployment report on Dec. 8.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 0.3 basis points to 4.572%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.263%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.582%.

Nov. 21 Tuesday 2:06 p.m. New York / 2006 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2625

5.4083

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.215

5.4447

-0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-55/256

4.8808

-0.030

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-16/256

4.602

-0.031

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-6/256

4.414

-0.027

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-148/256

4.4388

-0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-184/256

4.4101

-0.012

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-244/256

4.7535

-0.003

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-228/256

4.5719

-0.003

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Will Dunham and Marguerita Choy)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019))

