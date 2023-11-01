TREASURIES-US yields slip after Treasury boosts auction sizes

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Treasury yields slid on Wednesday, with the 10-year note falling to two-week lows, after the Treasury Department announced plans to "gradually" increase the size of its debt auctions in a move that didn't roil markets as a previous funding announcement had.

Yields also fell on a report showing U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in October as wage growth moderated, a welcome sign for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to tame inflation that's still almost twice as high as its 2% target.

But persistent labor market tightness that has underpinned the U.S. economy will likely keep interest rates high for some time, a message Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to reiterate when a two-day policy meeting ends at 2 p.m. ET (1600 GMT).

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR fell 7.8 basis points to 4.797%, sliding beneath 4.8% for the first time since Oct. 17, when hot retail sales data for September led Treasuries to sell off. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

Steven Zeng, U.S. rates strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York, said the Treasury announcement was "definitely not a repeat of the panic after the August announcement."

"The long end rallied after the refunding announcement," he said. "Most dealers expected a repeat of the increase from August, the Treasury delivered slightly less ... and the market rallied slightly on the back of that."

The Treasury Department said the size of most auctions from November to January 2024 will "gradually" increase and that it will need one additional quarter of increases to meet its funding plans.

U.S. job openings in September were up 56,000 to 9.553 million on the last day of September, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday.

Private payrolls, in another report, rose by 113,000 jobs and data for September was unrevised to show an 89,000 addition, as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls rising 150,000 last month.

"We're certainly seeing a well-deserved relief rally in bonds this morning. There were fears that the refunding would be more weighted to the long end of the curve than what was eventually announced," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, fell 5.9 basis points to 5.012%.

Futures were little changed, with expectations that rates will stay above 5% through July 2024, followed by almost three 25 basis-point rate cuts by the Fed by the end of the year. FEDWATCH

The likelihood of a rate hike is less than 1%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 6.8 basis points at 4.956%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when the yield on shorter-dated securities is higher than longer ones, or inverted, was at -21.7 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.365%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.4%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

Nov. 1 Wednesday 11:35 a.m. New York / 1535 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.315

5.4772

-0.011

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3125

5.5501

-0.022

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-250/256

5.0123

-0.059

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-112/256

4.8309

-0.069

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-162/256

4.7312

-0.087

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-114/256

4.7992

-0.089

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-220/256

4.7972

-0.078

20-year bond US20YT=RR

90-140/256

5.1414

-0.078

30-year bond US30YT=RR

87-36/256

4.9551

-0.069

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Carolina Mandl in New York; editing by Christina Fincher and Jonathan Oatis)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.