TREASURIES-US yields slip after jobs, GDP DATA

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday after data showed slower growth than expected for the world's largest economy in the second quarter as well as a smaller increase in private jobs for August.

U.S. two-year yields, which track interest rate expectations, fell 3.3. basis points to 4.857% US2YT=RR. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1.2 bps at 4.11% US10YT=RR.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

