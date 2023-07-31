TREASURIES-US yields slightly lower as investors await key jobs data

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were marginally lower on Monday, with investors waiting for employment data later this week to assess the impact of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening campaign on the economy.

Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, rose last week after the Fed hiked rates by another 25 basis points and left open the possibility of more increases this year depending on the direction of the labor market and inflation.

Additionally, strong economic data bolstered the case for higher-for-longer interest rates, pushing the yields of several government bond maturities to two-week peaks on Thursday.

On Monday, however, data from Europe provided a mixed picture: gross domestic product expanded above expectations while inflation fell further. China's manufacturing activity, meanwhile, fell for a fourth straight month in July, as demand remained weak at home and abroad.

"Treasuries appear to be opening the week relatively stable, digesting the relatively big move in yields from last week," said Matthew Miskin, Co-Chief Investment Strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR declined by one basis point to 3.959%, while two-year yields US2YT=RR, which more closely reflect monetary policy expectations, shed about two basis points to 4.877%. Yields slipped in morning trade after the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 42.8, below expectations.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee on Monday said that all options were on the table for the Fed's next rate-setting meeting in September, with economic data until then providing guidance on whether additional Fed tightening was needed to bring down inflation.

As the Fed reiterates its data dependency, bond investors will also be closely watching upcoming economic data to gauge the direction of rates, with the U.S. July jobs report coming out on Friday a key data point to assess the impact of higher borrowing costs on the labor market.

The Fed's Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Monday showed U.S. banks reported tighter credit standards and weaker loan demand from both businesses and consumers during the second quarter. The survey was further evidence that the central bank's tighter monetary policy was trickling through the economy, but the market reaction was muted.

"Banks did tighten but as expected," said Zhiwei Ren, portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management.

"It doesn't feel they are rushing to tighten credit at this point, especially now that the soft landing is become more and more popular," he said. The so-called soft landing for the economy is a scenario where the Fed manages to bring inflation down to its target without tipping the economy into a recession.

Separately, the Treasury said on Monday it expected to borrow $1.007 trillion in the third quarter, which would be the largest net debt issuance during a third quarter period.

July 31 Monday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2675

5.4235

-0.009

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.265

5.48

-0.027

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-195/256

4.8766

-0.020

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-240/256

4.5221

-0.020

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-192/256

4.1809

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-132/256

4.0803

-0.009

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-76/256

3.9588

-0.010

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-108/256

4.2181

-0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-56/256

4.0172

-0.013

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Mark Potter and Deepa Babington) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

