TREASURIES-US yields slightly lower as investors await key jobs data

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were marginally lower on Monday, with investors waiting for employment data later this week to assess the impact of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening campaign on the economy.

Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, rose last week after the Fed hiked rates by another 25 basis points and left open the possibility of more increases this year depending on the direction of the labor market and inflation. Meanwhile, strong economic data bolstered the case for higher-for-longer interest rates, pushing the yields of several government bond maturities to two-week peaks on Thursday.

Data from Europe on Monday provided a mixed picture, as inflation fell further but gross domestic product expanded above expectations in the second quarter.

In the U.S., yields slipped in morning trade after the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 42.8, below expectations.

"Treasuries appear to be opening the week relatively stable, digesting the relatively big move in yields from last week," said Matthew Miskin, Co-Chief Investment Strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR stood at 3.954%, about one basis point lower than Friday, while two-year yields US2YT=RR, which more closely reflect monetary policy expectations, were at 4.885%, only slightly below their Friday levels.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee on Monday said that all options were on the table for the Fed's next rate-setting meeting in September, with economic data until then providing guidance on whether additional Fed tightening was needed to bring down inflation.

As the Fed reiterates its data dependency, bond investors will also be closely watching upcoming economic data to gauge the direction of rates, with the U.S. July jobs report coming out on Friday a key data point to assess the impact of higher borrowing costs on the labor market.

Investors will also be looking at the release of the Fed's Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey later on Monday to get a sense of the impact of this year's banking turmoil on credit conditions.

"In the event lenders remain sanguine on credit standards, there will be less of a case for concern regarding the lagged impact on the real economy," BMO Capital Markets analysts Ian Lyngen and Benjamin Jeffery said in a note.

"The flipside also holds true – a sharp tightening will renew investor angst that it’s only a matter of time before the impact on small and medium sized businesses becomes more acute," they said.

July 31 Monday 10:21AM New York / 1421 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2725

5.4288

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.275

5.4907

-0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-191/256

4.8849

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-236/256

4.5278

-0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-192/256

4.1809

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-140/256

4.0751

-0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-84/256

3.9548

-0.014

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-120/256

4.2145

-0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-76/256

4.0124

-0.018

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

