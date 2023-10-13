TREASURIES-US yields slide on worries Israeli raids inside Gaza could escalate conflict

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday as investors worry Israel's military conducting raids inside the Gaza Strip could escalate violence in the Middle East, but poor bond auctions this week suggest yields may rise as investor caution increases.

The yield on the 10-year Treasuryfell on Friday to about the same level when trading opened as the start of the week when the initial weekend attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel led bond prices to jump and yields to tumble.

The goal is to get into a safe asset that would work if the ground assault gets bad over the weekend, said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street in Boston.

"Everything that's going on in the Middle East is getting more and more unfortunately depressing and seems to have the potential to get worse," he said

But Loh said a lot of traders and investors are short Treasuries, expecting their price to fall, which could prove problematic.

"You probably don't want to be overly short if in fact there's a big flight-to-safety type of trade that emerges over the weekend," he said.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR was last down 8.2 basis points at 4.629%, while on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which often reflect interest rate expectations, the yield was down 1.5 basis points at 5.056%.

Earlier this week, the two-year tumbled below 5% for the first time since Sept. 15 as Fed officials rammed home the message rates will stay higher for longer, leading yields to surge.

Investors, meanwhile, are demanding higher yields than dealers initially expected as the U.S. government budget deficit and need for higher debt issuance results in larger Treasury auctions, said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management in Boston.

"That's causing some heartburn for the market as it figures out how much of a premium it should add for this excess supply," Mullarkey said. "That caution could be enough to retest the highs (in yields) that we have seen this year."

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note could rise to 5% in the short-term, or they could decline on geopolitical risk, said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

"We're going to keep seeing this whipsaw between domestic fundamentals and geopolitical risk until one of these actually wins out," he said.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when yields are inverted, meaning shorter-dated notes are higher than longer securities, was at -42.9 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 9.4 basis points to 4.777%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.344%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

Oct. 13 Friday 3:31 p.m. New York / 1931 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3375

5.4974

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.33

5.5655

-0.014

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-229/256

5.056

-0.015

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-120/256

4.8174

-0.032

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-232/256

4.6459

-0.055

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-202/256

4.6605

-0.075

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-24/256

4.6289

-0.082

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-100/256

4.9829

-0.087

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-176/256

4.7767

-0.094

(Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.