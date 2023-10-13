TREASURIES-US yields slide as Gaza conflict sparks safe-haven bid

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Safe-haven Treasuries rallied on Friday, rebounding from the day before on the prospect the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise rates again this year, on concerns Israel's call for civilians to leave the northern Gaza Strip could escalate the conflict.

Treasury yields, which move inversely to price, advanced on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices in September rose more than expected, suggesting the Fed might need to raise rates further to tame high inflation.

The yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR jumped about 10 basis points and futures reduced the outlook for rate cuts by the end of 2024 by about the same amount as the market weighed economic fundamentals against the risk of a wider conflict.

"Rates are sort of stuck between a rock and a hard place. They're stuck between domestic fundamentals, pushing them higher and the risk of an escalation in the Middle East conflict pushing them lower," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

The benchmark Treasury could retest rising to 5% in the short-term, or they could decline on geopolitical rise, he said.

"We're going to keep seeing this whipsaw between domestic fundamentals and geopolitical risk until one of these actually wins out."

The Israeli call for the evacuation of the northern half of the Gaza Strip has led to investor caution ahead of the weekend, said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York.

"It's going to be a risk-off day from that standpoint as investors basically buy safety assets. That's one of the reasons why we're seeing lower yields both in Europe and in the U.S. today," di Galoma said.

"The safety trade is the one everybody's in."

The two-year earlier this week tumbled below 5% for the first time since Sept. 15 as Fed officials rammed home the message rates will stay higher for longer.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when yields are inverted, meaning shorter-dated notes are higher than longer securities, was at -43.7 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 10.4 basis points to 4.767%. -42.9

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.358%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.4% a year for the next decade.

Oct. 13 Friday 10:13 a.m. New York / 1413 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3375

5.4974

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.335

5.5709

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-232/256

5.0496

-0.021

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-122/256

4.8146

-0.034

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-236/256

4.6423

-0.059

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-208/256

4.6565

-0.079

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-36/256

4.6228

-0.088

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-132/256

4.9724

-0.098

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-212/256

4.7671

-0.104

(Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Marguerita Choy)

