TREASURIES-US yields sink as bets rise on rate cuts next year after weak inflation data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields took a nosedive on Tuesday after softer-than-expected consumer inflation data in October, suggesting the Federal Reserve may be done raising interest rates, as the market braced for rate cuts by the first half of next year.

U.S. two-year yields, reflecting interest rate expectations, slid to two-week lows of 4.815% US2YT=RR and were last down 22 basis points (bps) at 4.819%. The yield was on track for its largest daily fall since May.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which moves inversely to prices, fell to a two-month low of 4.432% and last traded down 18.7 bps at 4.443% US10YT=RR. It is set to post its biggest one-day decline since March.

U.S. three-year, five-year, and seven-year notes, as well as 20-year and 30-year bonds, all dropped to two-month troughs.

The declines came after data showed the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged in October amid lower gasoline prices, and the core rate was up 0.2%, weaker than anticipated. The unchanged reading in the consumer price index followed a 0.4% rise in September.

On a year-on-year basis, the CPI increased 3.2% after rising 3.7% in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.1% on the month and increasing 3.3% on a year-on-year.

"This morning's report strengthens our conviction that the Fed is done tightening and that Treasury yields have peaked for the cycle," wrote Ryan Swift, U.S. bond strategist, at BCA Research in Montreal, in a research note.

"The market consensus now agrees with this view. For Treasury yields to fall further the market will have to move to price in more than the 84 bps (basis points) of easing that are currently discounted for the next 12 months," he added.

U.S. rate futures on Tuesday priced in a 65% chance of a rate cut in May next year, compared with 34% late on Monday, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

The so-called "supercore" measure of inflation - services excluding energy and housing costs - was at a tame 0.2% for the month, pulling the annual rate down to 3.75%. The Fed keeps track of this measure due to wages and labor market tightness having a large influence.

In other parts of the bond market, the yield curve modestly narrowed its inversion, with the spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields last at minus 37.80 bps >, from Monday's minus 39.90 bps. Market participants referred to Tuesday's yield curve move as a "bull steepener," in which short-term yields fall faster than long-term ones. This often happens when the Fed is expected to cut interest rates, analysts said.

U.S. breakeven inflation fell across the board 0#USBEI=RR following the CPI data, with the biggest drop seen in one-year breakevens USBEI1Y=RR, currently down nearly 11 bps at 2.016%. This suggests investors see inflation averaging about 2% over the next 12 months.

With consumer inflation out of the way, investors are now focused on U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday, with Wall Street economists expecting a 0.3% fall in October after a 0.7% rise the previous month, according to a Reuters poll.

The U.S. producer price index (PPI) is also on tap on Wednesday. Economists are forecasting a 0.1% gain last month, compared with a 0.5% increase in September. On a year-on-year basis, the PPI is seen at 1.9% from September's 2.2%.

"After today's hefty reactions in Treasuries and equities, the risk to markets is for another upside surprise," wrote Action Economics on its blog, referring to possible market moves after retail sales and PPI.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2575

5.4179

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.21

5.4409

-0.054

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-84/256

4.8212

-0.220

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-34/256

4.5771

-0.237

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-252/256

4.4245

-0.238

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-116/256

4.4607

-0.228

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-116/256

4.4434

-0.189

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-112/256

4.8141

-0.144

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-24/256

4.6203

-0.125

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.