TREASURIES-US yields rise, reversing fall after jobs data, ahead of holiday weekend

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, reversing earlier declines following a mixed jobs report for August, as investors pared positions ahead of the long holiday weekend.

The U.S. bond market will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.

The August non-farm payrolls report showed that the world's largest economy added more jobs than expected last month, but the unemployment rate rose and there was a slight decline in wage inflation. Overall, the data affirmed expectations the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes at its policy meeting later this month, and rate hikes for the rest of the year remained in question.

Thomas Simons, U.S. economist, at Jefferies in New York, said at first glance, the higher payrolls number and the expansion in the labor force were "a little bit more hawkish, perhaps adding to the September hike probability."

"We get through the details and it's a little bit more inconclusive and not clear that this certainly increases the odds," Simons said. "To me, it's a Friday before the Labor Day weekend and volumes are pretty thin. So moves are being blown out of proportion a little bit because of the thin volume."

The Labor Department on Friday reported that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month. The number for July was revised lower to show 157,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 187,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast nonfarm payrolls increasing by 170,000 jobs in August.

The unemployment rate increased to 3.8% as more people entered the labor force, up from 3.5% in July but still below the Fed's latest median estimate of 4.1% by the fourth quarter of this year.

Wage growth eased a bit. Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% after increasing 0.4% in July. In the 12 months through August, wages advanced 4.3% after increasing 4.4% through July.

In afternoon trading, U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest-rate expectations, were flat at 4.866% US2YT=RR.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, on the other hand, surged 8.6 basis points to 4.176%.

The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index increased to 47.6 last month from 46.4 in July. The index slumped to 46.0 in June, which was the lowest reading since May 2020. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

U.S. construction spending rose 0.7% in July, above the market forecast for a rise of 0.5%. The June data was also revised slightly higher to show construction spending expanding 0.6% instead of the 0.5% previously reported.

The yield curve, measured by the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, narrowed its inversion on Friday to -67.10 basis points, the least inverted in more than a week. The curve, which has forecast eight of the last nine recessions, was last at -68.90 bps.

Following the data, fed funds futures further slashed the chances of another rate hike in November or December to 36.1% and 33.2%, respectively, according to the CME's FedWatch. That was lower from a week ago when those odds were at more than 50% for both months.

September 1 Friday 2:30PM New York/1830 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.295

5.4373

-0.042

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2675

5.4977

-0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-63/256

4.8681

0.009

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-118/256

4.572

0.026

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-96/256

4.2905

0.049

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-48/256

4.2606

0.070

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-144/256

4.1768

0.086

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-148/256

4.4834

0.093

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-44/256

4.2936

0.090

