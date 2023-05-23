TREASURIES-US yields rise on debt deal hopes; one-month yields fall from record

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Stefano Rebaudo

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. one-month Treasury bills fell on Monday from record highs, while those on longer-dated maturities rose in volatile trading as investors remained confident that a resolution will be reached to raise the U.S. federal government's debt ceiling.

Better-than-expected U.S. economic data also helped boost Treasury yields.

"I think it's a bit exuberance that we are getting past the debt ceiling. But we don't have anything firmly in place," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, at Societe Generale in New York.

"Overall, the data has been generally strong as well. What has been keeping yields low have been concerns about the debt ceiling."

But the focus has been squarely on debt ceiling negotiations.

White House and congressional Republican negotiators will meet again on Tuesday to resolve a months-long impasse on raising the government's $31.4 trillion debt limit, with the nation facing the risk of default in as soon as nine days.

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representative said they were making little progress in negotiations with the White House.

There are less than two weeks before June 1, when the Treasury Department has warned that the federal government could only be able to pay some of its debts.

"Markets will remain volatile during the negotiations, but we think the U.S. government will avoid default with a suspension as happened in 2018, before reaching a broader deal on the issue," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed-income strategist at Allianz Global Investors.

A bipartisan budget act in 2018 suspended the debt limit through March 1, 2019. It provided an automatic "catch-up" to account for borrowing up to that point, effectively raising the debt limit by $1.5 trillion.

Overall positive U.S. data has been supportive of yields.

U.S. business activity increased to a 13-month high in May, lifted by strong growth in the services sector, the latest indication that the economy regained momentum early in the second quarter despite rising risks of a recession.

S&P Global said on Tuesday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, rose to a reading of 54.5 this month. That was the highest since April 2022. It was the fourth straight month that the PMI remained above 50, indicating growth in the private sector.

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes jumped to a 13-month high in April, boosted by a persistent shortage of previously owned houses on the market. New home sales increased 4.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 683,000 units last month, the highest reading since March 2022.

In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit two-month highs of 3.761% US10YT=RR and last up 1.5 bps at 3.734.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect rate expectations, were up 5.8 bps at 4.38% US2YT=RR.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.22

5.3641

0.086

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1525

5.3793

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-18/256

4.3801

0.058

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-226/256

4.0269

0.040

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-184/256

3.7867

0.020

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-112/256

3.7577

0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-12/256

3.7322

0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-196/256

4.1141

0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-208/256

3.9803

0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 16.50 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.50 0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by Marguerita Choy and Kirsten Donovan) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

