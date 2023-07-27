TREASURIES-US yields rise as upbeat data suggests economy could avert recession

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields gained on Thursday after a slew of robust data showed the world's largest economy is on a generally solid footing, raising expectations it may avoid recession after all despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening over the last year and a half.

U.S. two-year, seven-year, 10-year, and 30-year yields all hit two-week highs as a result of the overall strong economic numbers.

The European Central Bank, meanwhile, raised interest rates for the ninth straight time, lifting its deposit rate to 3.75%, its highest since 2000. The bank said it was open-minded about further tightening amid stubbornly high inflation.

German yields DE2YT=RR, DE10YT=RR fell after the ECB decision, which briefly kept a lid on U.S. rates.

Investors also paid attention to reports on the Bank of Japan's policy meeting on Friday. The Nikkei newspaper reported the central bank will maintain its 0.5% cap for the 10-year government bond yield, but discuss allowing long-term interest rates to rise above that level by a certain degree.

The report pushed Treasury yields higher, analysts said, given that U.S. markets are the only ones open.

But the U.S. data, which all came out better than forecast, was more the focus for the day.

Gross domestic product grew at a 2.4% annualized rate in the last quarter, based on the advance estimate of second-quarter GDP. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at a 1.8% clip.

At the same time, orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely-watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.2% last month, data showed. Economists had expected core capital goods orders to edge down 0.1%.

U.S. jobless claims also came out better than expected in the latest week. The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, dropped 59,000 to 1.690 million in the week ending July 15.

"A lot of exuberance in rates we're seeing today is from the strong data," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

Thursday's data comes a day after the Fed raised the overnight interest rate to the 5.25% to 5.50% range, lifting rates in 11 of the last 12 meetings. The accompanying policy statement also left the door open to another increase, citing still-elevated inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a press conference after the rate decision that the bank's staff is .

"We have been always in the camp that we won't have recession this year, but possibly in the first half of 2024," Rajappa said. "But the market pricing for hiking hasn't really budged a lot: still pricing in less than a hike for the end of this year."

In late afternoon trading, U.S. Treasury two-year yields hit two-week highs of 4.953% and was last up 10.6 basis points (bps) at 4.932% US2YT=RR. The benchmark 10-year yield climbed to 4.024%, a two-week peak, and was last up 15.7 bps at 4.008% US10YT=RR.

The gap between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB, seen as a recession indicator when longer-duration yields are lower than shorter ones, reduced its inversion on Thursday to -91.90 bps. That was the narrowest spread in two weeks.

The curve has steepened, or narrowed its inversion for a second straight session, suggesting investors believe the Fed is near the end of its tightening cycle, compressing yields on the short end of the curve.

Also on Thursday, the Treasury sold $35 billion in U.S. seven-year and the results were lackluster. The high yield was higher than expected at 4.087%, with investors demanding a premium to hold the note.

Bids totaled $86.8 billion for a 2.48 cover, well below the 2.65 previously and less than the 2.52 average.

July 27 Thursday 4:56PM New York / 2056 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2725

5.432

-0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2875

5.5073

-0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-168/256

4.9326

0.106

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-194/256

4.5877

0.134

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-118/256

4.2458

0.159

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-164/256

4.1451

0.162

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-232/256

4.0082

0.157

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-248/256

4.2531

0.132

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-200/256

4.0437

0.116

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

