TREASURIES-US yields rise as markets pare back recession risks

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Tuesday, as a still stable economy despite a slew of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve has reduced the chances of recession and raised the possibility of two more hikes this year.

The Fed is widely anticipated to lift interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday to a target range of between 5.25% to 5.50%. The U.S. rate futures market, however, sees Wednesday's rate increase as the last for the year and the Fed is aqseen on hold until probably May 2024. The Fed's next move is expected to be a rate cut.

"People are expecting a recession and we still expect a recession. But I think market expectations of a recession have fallen from 65%-70% to below 50% now," said Stan Shipley, managing director and macro research analyst, at Evercore ISI in New York.

"People now expect the Fed to be on one or maybe two more hikes and be on pause for a long period of time, perhaps more than a year and that has pulled up the yield curve here."

The gap between yields on U.S. two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession predictor when longer-duration yields are lower than shorter ones, narrowed a bit on Tuesday to -99.50 bps from -104.70 bps late on Monday.

The narrower gap suggested that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle, with the yield on the shorter end of the curve being a compressed a little bit.

Tuesday's data showed further evidence of an economy not exactly going off the rails amid the most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1980s.

U.S. consumer confidence increased to a two-year high in July, boosted by continued optimism about the labor market. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index rose to 117 this month, the highest reading since July 2021, from 110.1 in June. Economists polled by Reuters expected the index to increase to 111.8.

At the same time, U.S. home price indexes remained firm, with the non-adjusted rise of a still-solid 1.5% in May, according to the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller index.

The U.S. Federal Housing Finance agency price index also saw an increase, rising 1.7% in May, unchanged from April. In the 12 months to May, the index rose 2.8%.

"The resurgence in prices has coincided with an uptick in home sales from February to May, in turn driven by a moderation in mortgage rates," wrote Charlie Cornes, assistant economist, at Capital Economics in a research note.

In late morning trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 4.7 bps at 3.904%.

On the short end of the curve, the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which generally reflects interest rate expectations, was up 6.2 bps at 4.901%.

