TREASURIES-US yields rise as market pushes back timing of rate cuts in 2024

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rebounded from early declines on Wednesday after initial jobless claims data unsettled a market that expects the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates around June as the U.S. economy slows.

Futures dialed back the pricing of a rate cut after the Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 24,000 to a seasonally adjusted 209,000 last week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 226,000 claims.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RRwas unchanged (bps) at 4.418%, close a range it's held this week. Earlier it slid to a new two-month low of 4.363%. The two-year's US2YT=RR yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, rose 2.3 bps to 4.906%.

While the initial claims numbers might suggest a still tight labor market, orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell a more-than-expected 5.4% in October, signaling an economy cooling considerably after hot third-quarter growth.

The consumer remains key to assessing the economy, said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson in Seattle.

"We're concerned about the rising credit card debt out there and some of the delinquencies on credit and auto loans," Ragan said, though he acknowledged some travel and hotel spending is still pretty strong.

"There's not clear evidence that things are really rolling over," he said, adding that for Fed policymakers it was going to "take a while before they're really in a position where they feel like it's a good point to start to lower rates."

Futures show a 24% chance that the Fed cuts its target rate at the March 2024 policy meeting, a likelihood that increases to 53% when policymakers meet in May, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Both numbers were dialed back from 31% and 63%, respectively, from market bets just before the initial claims and durable goods data was released.

Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, said it remained to be seen if the move in the claims data was justified or just seasonal noise.

"The market is just going to wait for more data going forward because we'll need confirmation one way or the other," he said.

While inflation has been slowing, the Fed has not declared its fight against rapid price increases over. Instead, the U.S. central bank's focus has shifted toward how long to keep its policy rate at the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

The difference between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR remained inverted at -49.0 bps as the shorter-dated note yields more than the longer one. The inversion, which started in July 2022, is seen as a recession harbinger over an extended period.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 2.6 basis points to 4.554%, and the breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.22%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.274%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.594%.

Nov. 22 Wednesday 2:24 p.m. New York / 2024 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.27

5.4145

-0.004

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2375

5.4688

0.024

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-44/256

4.9039

0.021

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100

4.6245

0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-234/256

4.4381

0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-114/256

4.4606

0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-168/256

4.4178

0.000

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-12/256

4.7462

-0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-56/256

4.5521

-0.028

