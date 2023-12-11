TREASURIES-US yields rise as investors brace for double auctions, Fed decision

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher on Monday, extending last Friday's rise, as investors prepared for two auctions as well as the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting this week that could determine whether rates will stay higher for longer or if a monetary policy shift is on the horizon.

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury is selling $50 billion in reopened three-year notes and $37 billion in reopened 10-year notes. It will auction $21 billion in reopened 30-year bonds on Tuesday. The volumes for these auctions were moderately higher based on the refunding announcements in November.

Analysts said the market is setting up for these auctions in a process called "concession" by selling Treasuries before a sale, pushing their yields higher, so they can buy them back at a lower price.

These are important auctions that could determine demand for U.S. government debt that has seen an increase in issuance or supply due to the country's soaring fiscal deficits. Higher debt supply tends to depress bond prices, lifting yields higher.

Double auctions are historically difficult to absorb and Monday's could be especially so, as liquidity gets thinner ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting and with the holidays approaching, Action Economics wrote in its blog.

Investors are also keeping their powder dry before the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday for clues as to where interest rates are headed.

Market participants widely expect the Fed to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday but do not anticipate it to signal a shift from its tightening policy stance. According to a Reuters poll of economists, the Fed will keep rates unchanged until at least July, later than earlier thought.

"It feels to me that the Fed is in a good place and we are right or near that terminal rate," said Charles Curry, managing director and senior portfolio manager, U.S. fixed income, at $52 billion asset manager Xponance.

"I don't see the need necessarily to do the cut now because the market has been doing the work for them the past month with this rally. The Fed is stressing patience but the market wants something to happen now," he added.

The fed funds futures market has now a priced in the first likely rate cut in May next year at 72%, according to the CME's FedWatch tool, after several weeks of expectations for easing in March.

In morning trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 2.5 basis points (bps) at 4.269%. Yields rose on Friday after a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report showed a still-robust labor market, creating 199,000 new jobs in November, beating consensus expectations and rising from the previous month. The unemployment rate also slipped to 3.7%.

Since November, however, 10-year yields have fallen about 50 basis points, reflecting expectations of imminent rate cuts in 2024.

A closely-tracked part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was at minus 49.26 bps on Monday. This part of the curve has historically predicted upcoming recessions, forecasting eight of the last nine.

The curve slightly steepened, or narrowed its inversion on Monday, however. A steeper curve suggested that investors are pricing in the end of the Fed's tightening cycle.

On the shorter-end of the curve, the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, was up 3.3 bps at 4.76%. Since last month, two-year yields have dropped 31 bps.

Ahead of the auction, U.S. three-year yields were up 4 bps at 4.505% US3YT=RR.

December 11 Monday 10:48AM New York/1548 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2425

5.3975

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1825

5.4066

0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-55/256

4.7584

0.031

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-82/256

4.5057

0.040

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-102/256

4.2848

0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-96/256

4.3119

0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-216/256

4.2698

0.025

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-216/256

4.5315

0.029

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-160/256

4.3517

0.026

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.