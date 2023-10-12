TREASURIES-US yields rise as inflation data lifts December rate hike odds

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S Treasury yields turned higher on Thursday after data showed consumer prices in the world's largest economy came in higher than expected, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates one more time this year.

U.S. consumer prices increased in September due to higher costs for rent and gasoline, although underlying inflation slowed, data showed.

The consumer price index increased 0.4% last month, compared with expectations for a 0.3% rise. The CPI jumped 0.6% in August, which was the largest gain in 14 months.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.3%, in line with forecasts. The core CPI gained 4.1% year-on-year in September after advancing 4.3% in August.

Post-inflation data, U.S. rate futures continued to price in the fact that the Fed will hold interest rates steady next month, but the chances of a rate hike have increased to nearly 41% in December, from about 28% late on Wednesday, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

"Overall, there is probably not enough in the report alone to suggest to the FOMC that it needs to be tightening policy again in November, but it will see it as justifying its message that policy needs to remain 'tighter for longer,' with the prospect of another rate rise still being kept on the table," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist, at Equiti Capital.

In early trading U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were last up 1.5 basis points (bps) at 4.611% US10YT=RR, after earlier hitting two-week lows.

U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, turned higher as well, last up 5.5 bps at 5.062% US2YT=RR.

October 12 Thursday 9:11 AM New York/1311 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3475

5.5103

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.34

5.5788

0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-226/256

5.0623

0.057

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-120/256

4.8174

0.045

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-236/256

4.6424

0.037

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-208/256

4.6565

0.030

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-48/256

4.6161

0.019

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-188/256

4.9539

0.011

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-24/256

4.749

0.012

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Siddarth S in Bengalaru

