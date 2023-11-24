TREASURIES-US yields rise as hopes ebb of early 2024 Fed rate cut

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday on reduced optimism that the Federal Reserve would cut rates sooner than previously assumed in 2024, as the economy remains resilient despite stickier inflation than expected.

U.S. business activity held steady in November, data from S&P Global showed, with its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index that tracks the manufacturing and services sectors unchanged at 50.7, a sign of a still strong economy.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield was up almost 12 basis points from a two-month low of 4.363% hit on Wednesday, and the two-year's yield also rose, though it remained about four basis points below the key 5% level.

The market has been too eager to call the end of the bond bear market and the recent sell-off became overdone, said Phillip Colmar, global strategist at MRB Partners in New York.

"The durability of the U.S. and global economy warns against betting that bond yields will continue to fall," he said. "As growth conditions prove resilient and inflation stickier than perceived in the months ahead, yields are likely to face further upward pressure," Colmar said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR rose 5.4 basis points to 4.470%, while the two-year US2YT=RR yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, rose 4.3 basis points to 4.953%.

A session shortened by the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday skewed the view of the day's market activity, said John Luke Tyner, portfolio manager and fixed-income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Alabama.

The bond market will close early at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

The Fed will keep rates higher for longer as bets that yields will tumble toward a 3%-3.5% neutral rate are misplaced, Tyner said. The Fed will work to keep rates above that level, he said.

"The rally over the last couple of weeks in Treasuries was overly aggressive and a little bit ahead of the game," said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street in Boston.

"The rates market having completely reversed most of the term premium discussion that we were talking about 10 days ago was incorrect," he said, referring to the premium investors require for holding longer-term debt.

Yields nosedived 10 days ago after softer-than-expected inflation data ignited market hopes that the Fed may cut rates by the first half of 2024, or earlier than expected.

Traders have trimmed their bets on how soon and deep the Fed will cut rates next year, with a full 25 basis point cut now not expected until June 2024 at the earliest. FEDWATCH

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 5.7 basis points at 4.605%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR remained inverted at -48.4 as shorter-dated notes yield more than longer ones. The inversion, which began in July 2022, is seen as a recession harbinger over an extended period.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.278%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.582%.

Nov. 24 Friday 1:29 p.m. New York / 1829 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2725

5.4147

-0.014

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2475

5.4771

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-21/256

4.9527

0.043

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

4.67

0.043

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-174/256

4.4903

0.050

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-34/256

4.5124

0.050

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-60/256

4.4704

0.054

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-56/256

4.8112

0.068

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-88/256

4.6049

0.057

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Mark Potter, Alexander Smith and Richard Chang)

