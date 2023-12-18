TREASURIES-US yields rise as Fed's Goolsbee pushes back on rate-cut pricing

By Karen Brettell

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee pushed back against market pricing of interest rate cuts, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell was last week seen as unexpectedly dovish on future policy moves.

Yields had dropped after Powell said at the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank’s tightening of monetary policy is likely over as inflation falls faster than expected and with a discussion of cuts in borrowing costs coming "into view."

Updated interest rate projections of Fed officials also showed an expectation for 75 basis points of cuts in 2024.

But Goolsbee said on Monday that the Fed is not precommiting to cutting interest rates soon, and the jump in market expectations that it will do so is at odds with how the U.S. central bank functions.

It comes after New York Fed President John Williams on Friday said that "we aren't really talking about rate cuts right now."

“They want to continue to make it a mystery,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York. “I think the Fed is completely done and there will be a lot of reasons for Fed rate cuts by mid-year,” he added, pointing to the economy being “due for a major slowdown in 2024.”

The market is pricing in an aggressive timetable for rate reductions, with the first cut seen likely in March, and 141 basis points of cuts by December 2024. FEDWATCH

"I’m not surprised the Fed wanted to get a little bit more control of the situation. It is a challenge for them because Powell’s statement was very dovish," said Jonathan Duensing, Head of US Fixed Income at Amundi US.

However, "the messaging is a little bit difficult to walk back for Fed officials, and absent Powell coming out and saying something, markets have taken the Fed at face value," Duensing said.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last up 3 basis points on the day at 3.956%. They reached 3.885% on Thursday, the lowest since July 27.

Two-year note yields US2YT=RRwere little changed on the day at 4.457%. They reached 4.282% on Thursday, the lowest since May 24.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 50 basis points.

Investors are also focusing on the Bank of Japan’s meeting on Tuesday for any new indications that the central bank is closer to ending its negative interest rate policy.

Higher Japanese bond yields as a result of less dovish policy by the BOJ could dent demand for Treasuries by Japanese investors longer-term. This would occur if Japanese government debt is relatively more attractive than U.S. bonds after factoring in foreign exchange hedging costs.

The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $13 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday, and $20 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

This week's main U.S. economic focus will be Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data due on Friday.

December 18 Monday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.24

5.3949

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.13

5.3505

0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-197/256

4.4569

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-158/256

4.1531

0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-228/256

3.9502

0.020

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-96/256

3.98

0.024

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-108/256

3.9557

0.028

20-year bond US20YT=RR

106-196/256

4.243

0.037

30-year bond US30YT=RR

111-184/256

4.0688

0.042

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Nick Zieminski)

