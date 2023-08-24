TREASURIES-US yields rise as data suggests higher rates for longer

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rebounded on Thursday after a big sell-off the day before as claims for unemployment benefits pointed to a still-strong U.S. jobs market that will keep alive the Federal Reserve's hawkish message of higher for longer interest rates.

The number of Americans filing new claims decreased by 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 230,000 for the week ended Aug. 19, the Labor Department said.

Other data showed new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods rose modestly in July, suggesting business spending on equipment could continue to grow after rebounding in the second quarter.

The data highlights the quandary the market faces a day before Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the U.S. central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. How long will it take for Fed policymakers to declare victory in the battle to tame inflation and begin to cut interest rates?

"The Fed has some leeway to see how some of these prior Fed rate hikes are sitting with the economy and so I don't think he's going to really say anything that's going be too hawkish or too dovish," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan, referring to Powell.

"But I do think it's going be a chance for him to reiterate that maybe the Fed needs to raise rates a little bit more to bring inflation into that 2% target."

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said Thursday he doubts the U.S. central bank will need to raise rates again, in an interview with CNBC.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 3.3 basis points at 4.231% after tumbling about 14 basis points on Wednesday due to weak PMI data. The benchmark Treasury's yield hit an almost 16-year high of 4.366% early Tuesday in London.

The two-year note's US2YT=RR yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, rose 6.7 basis points to 5.019% as it see-sawed either side of the key 5% threshold.

"The Fed would like to at some time go to pause, but they need to see solid or good inflation data and they would like to see softer economic growth," said Stan Shipley, an economist and strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

"The two-year Treasury yield over 5% is also suggesting that even if the Fed pauses, they're not going to come down a lot next year," he said.

Futures are pricing the Fed's overnight lending rate to stay above 5% through June 2024, with about 100 basis points of rate cuts the second half. The market in early August was betting on about 130 basis points of cuts next year. FEDWATCH

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when the rate on shorter-dated securities is higher than longer-dated debt, was at -78.9 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS break-even rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.332%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.35% a year for the next decade.

Aug. 24 Thursday 2:21 p.m. New York / 1821 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3125

5.4746

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3175

5.5395

0.022

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-130/256

5.0186

0.067

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-30/256

4.6962

0.051

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-198/256

4.4038

0.043

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-244/256

4.3447

0.040

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-32/256

4.2312

0.033

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-108/256

4.4955

0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-40/256

4.2945

0.010

(Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Bernadette Baum and Diane Craft)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

