TREASURIES-US yields rise ahead of refunding plans despite weaker data

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Treasury's refunding announcement on Wednesday and anticipated more economic resilience going forward, despite data on Tuesday showing a slowdown in activity.

U.S. manufacturing appeared to stabilize at lower levels in July amid a gradual improvement in new orders, data showed on Tuesday, but factory employment dropped to a three-year low, suggesting that layoffs were accelerating.

U.S. job openings, meanwhile, fell to the lowest level in more than two years in June, but remained at levels consistent with tight labor market conditions despite hefty interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

"Most of the data could be viewed as good news for the Fed, with the labor market continuing to weaken and manufacturing activity that might be bottoming out. This supports the idea that the disinflation process is here," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"But we still could see so much resilience in this economy that could prove to be troubling for the disinflation process later this year," he said.

U.S. Treasury benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose above 4% in early trading and stood at 4.033% after the job openings data - nearly eight basis points above Monday's levels.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which are more closely linked with monetary policy expectations, rose to 4.897%, about two basis points higher than Monday.

Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, had dropped after Tuesday's economic data but bounced back as investors maintained a bearish tone ahead of Wednesday's refunding announcement by the Treasury, which could reveal larger coupon auction sizes.

"Selling pressure has resumed ahead of tomorrow's refunding announcement even as the data shows mixed manufacturing sentiment with waning labor demand," Benjamin Jeffery, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

Going forward, investors will keep a close eye on key economic data in the coming weeks to gauge the Federal Reserve's next steps as it tries to curb still high inflation.

Friday's July jobs report will be a key data point to assess the impact of higher borrowing costs on the labor market. Next week, the July Consumer Price Index report will give further context on how convincingly price pressures are subsiding.

Investors were also looking overseas for signs of a change of direction in global interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates at 4.1% for a second month on Tuesday, saying past increases were working to cool demand. Brazil's central bank, meanwhile, is poised for its first interest rate cut in three years on Wednesday, with most economists anticipating a small reduction.

"Other major central banks have exhausted the tightening appetite and are content with the prevailing trajectory of inflation," BMO Capital Markets analysts said in a note.

"The trajectory of global monetary policy is beginning to diverge – typically a precursor for an inflection and eventual convergence – in this episode a dovish one," they said.

