TREASURIES-US yields rise ahead of Powell testimony, jobs data

By Karen Brettell

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday ahead of a busy week of events likely to increase market volatility, including testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. jobs data for February.

Traders are focused on when the U.S. central bank will begin cutting interest rates as growth remains strong but shows signs of weakening and inflation remains above the Fed's 2% annual target. Powell's testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday could offer new clues.

Friday's jobs report will also offer insight into whether much stronger-than-expected gains of 353,000 jobsin January were an anomaly. Employers added an estimated 200,000 jobs last month, according to economists polled by Reuters.USNFAR=ECI

Consumer and producer price inflation also surprised to the upside in January, which economists have said was likely due to seasonal factors.

"After that spectacular number last month," Friday's data could be even more closely watched, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston. This week "there will be a tremendous amount of opportunities for these scheduled events to add more volatility to the rates market," he said.

However, traders may not get any decisive clues on when the Fed's first rate cuts will be, as Fed officials including Powell have stressed that "they need to see more data before deciding the future path of interest rates," Lorizio added.

Fed funds futures traders see a 65% probability the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The Fed is under to cut rates given a "prospering" economy and job market, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday in remarks that highlighted the risk inflation may get stuck above the central bank's 2% target or be sent even higher by "pent-up exuberance."

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last up 4 basis points on the day at 4.217%. Sales of corporate bonds early this week may have helped to send yields higher on Monday.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose 7 basis points to 4.604%. The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB deepened by three basis points to minus 39 basis points.

Other economic releases due this week will include Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services data on Tuesday, and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Wednesday.

Payrolls https://tmsnrt.rs/3IgyXfw

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Richard Chang)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.