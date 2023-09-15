TREASURIES-US yields rise ahead of Fed meeting next week

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday, with the two-year above the 5% threshold, as futures price in higher rates for longer ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week that faces a strong U.S. economy with inflation that's still above target.

Consumers expect inflation to subside in the coming year as seen in a University of Michigan report that showed consumers' 12-month inflation expectations fell to 3.1% in September, the lowest since March 2021, from 3.5% last month.

Import prices declined 3.0% through August on a 12-month basis after decreasing 4.6% the prior month as annual import prices notched their seventh straight monthly drop, the Labor Department said.

Economist estimate the core personal consumption expenditures price index, used by the Fed to track inflation, eased further in the 12 months through August to 3.8%, a rate that is still almost double the Fed's 2% target.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell cannot be any clearer in what he's said about inflation as rates and bond yields get normalized, said Robert Conzo, chief executive and managing director of The Wealth Alliance in Melville, New York.

"He's saying I'm not taking my foot off the gas pedal until we are clear that inflation is going in the right direction and get it to where we want it to be," he said.

"When that is? We got a while to go before we get to target. So I think 'yes, rates will be held higher for longer.' I don't see rate cuts in the near future."

Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, said the market is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

"They know that given your typical economic cycle, it's only a matter of time before the economy starts to soften from the impact of higher rates. But just like the equity market, they're not seeing the consumer slow down very materially just yet."

Futures are pricing in just a 3% chance that the Fed raises interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting next Wednesday. Yet futures see the overnight lending rate staying above 5% through late July 2024, a sign the Fed won't back off its higher for longer message.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when the shorter duration note yields more than the longer one was at -71.6 basis points in what is known as an inverted yield curve.

A resilient U.S. economy is the broader trend despite the rise in interest rates, said Phillip Colmar, global macro strategist at MRB Partners in New York.

"We think the underlying trend of U.S. inflation is with a 3% handle, not 2%, and without a recession you have no chance to get to 2%. The market is still coming to grips with that idea.

"If we don't get interest rates high enough to cause a recession or to sustainably dampen growth, you don't need the rate cut. So that kind of pushes up yields and some of that's already been in place," Colmar said.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 1.9 basis points to 4.405%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.346%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just above 2.3% a year for the next decade.

Sept. 15 Friday 2:45 p.m. New York / 1845 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3075

5.4661

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2925

5.5253

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

5.0304

0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-194/256

4.7126

0.029

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-174/256

4.4473

0.028

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-88/256

4.4039

0.028

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-116/256

4.3184

0.028

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-64/256

4.5869

0.022

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-96/256

4.4045

0.019

