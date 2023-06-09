TREASURIES-US yields rise ahead of Fed meeting, inflation data next week

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - Treasury yields turned higher on Friday as the market anticipated the Federal Reserve will pause its aggressive hiking of interest rates next week but maintain a hawkish stance as the U.S. central bank remains on guard against high inflation.

Yields briefly dipped after data showed Canada unexpectedly shed jobs in May and its unemployment rate rose for the first time in nine months. The surprise employment report rattled U.S. markets after the central banks of both Australia and Canada earlier this week unexpectedly raised rates.

"Their hikes had put a real curb to inflation and then it's kind of ironic that they stopped hiking and then inflation stopped going lower and arguably ticked back higher," said John Luke Tyner, a fixed income portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Alabama.

"I do really wonder if we could be in the same environment."

Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at NatWest in Stamford, Connecticut, said the market is expecting the Fed's language to be quite hawkish if policymakers vote in favor of "skipping" a hike at their June 13-14 meeting.

"The Fed is trying to execute a rate pause without the market being convinced that this rate pause is the final move in the cycle," he said. "That expectation is very, very defensive."

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, a barometer for where the market perceives future Fed policy, rose 8.5 basis points to 4.604%, while the yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 3.1 basis points to 3.745%, further inverting the Treasury yield curve.

The spread between the two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was at -86.1 basis points and has been inverted since early July 2022. The inversion - when shorter-dated debt yields more than longer-dated debt - has a history of predicting recessions.

"The yield curve has got to get back into an upward sloping curve sooner rather than later or else we're going to have more economic damage than I think we realized," Tyner said.

Fed fund futures show a 70.9% probability that the Fed will keep its benchmark overnight interest rate in the targeted 5.00%-5.25% range when its two-day meeting ends next Wednesday. The overnight borrowing rate remains above 5% through next December FEDWATCH.

The release of consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) data next Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, could alter expectations for Fed policy if the readings come in higher than expected.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 0.3 basis points to 3.886%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.21%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

The Treasury will sell $206 billion in 42-day, and 13-, 26- and 52-week bills next Monday and Tuesday, along with $90 billion of notes and bonds on those days, too.

One-month bills US1MT=RR rose 9.2 basis points to 5.194%, while three-month bills US3MT=RR fell 1.4 basis points to 5.251%.

June 9 Friday 3:10 p.m. New York / 1910 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.115

5.2509

-0.014

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.165

5.3887

0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-87/256

4.6041

0.085

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-78/256

4.2468

0.080

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-174/256

3.9199

0.064

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-112/256

3.8426

0.049

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-244/256

3.7452

0.031

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-136/256

4.0567

0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-104/256

3.8859

0.003

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.50 0.25 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.50 0.75

