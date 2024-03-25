TREASURIES-US yields rise ahead of $176 bln in Treasury debt this week

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as the market awaits the auction of $176 billion of U.S. government debt this week and prepares for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve and other central banks begin to cut interest rates in coming months.

The Swiss National Bank last week cut rates, the first major central bank to do so in a sign monetary policy would loosen as global growth slows. The Bank of England also signaled a dovish tilt, and the European Central Bank is expected to cut in June.

"The Fed, the ECB and the Bank of England, they're probably all going to be cutting rates around mid year," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of rates trading at BTIG, who expects three cuts by the Fed this year.

"Very rarely do you see a central bank go one time. They usually have in their mind that they going to cut more than once," he said.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 1.5 basis points to 4.615%, while the yield on benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR was up 2 basis points at 4.238%.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said late on Friday he now expects just one 25 basis-point rate cut this year instead of the two he had projected, citing persistent inflation and stronger-than-anticipated economic data.

The market now expects the Fed to cut 81 basis points by December, more than early last week but about half what fed funds futures showed earlier this year after Fed policymakers pushed back on the notion of imminent rate cuts. FEDWATCH

The Treasury plans to auction $66 billion of two-year notes at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT). On Tuesday, $67 billion of five-year notes are scheduled for sale, followed by $43 billion of seven-year notes on Wednesday.

The bond market will close early at 2 p.m. on Thursday for the Easter holiday.

The new supply is bolstering yields, di Galoma said, adding that one of this week's auctions will likely be a problem.

"I don't think the two-year will have a problem getting done. It'll either be the five-year or the seven-year."

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when short-term securities yield more than longer ones, was at -37.9 basis points. The gap has been negative, or "inverted," since July 2022.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 2.2 basis points to 4.414%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.353%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

