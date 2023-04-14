US Markets
TREASURIES-US yields rise after retail sales data

April 14, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in March, but the February numbers were revised to indicate sales were not as weak as previously reported.

The report does not alter expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates by 25 basis points at the next meeting.

In early morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR climbed 6.80 bps to 3.519%. U.S. two-year yields US2YT=RR also gained, rising 11.3 bps to 4.095%.

