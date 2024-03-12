News & Insights

TREASURIES-US yields rise after inflation data

March 12, 2024

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher on Tuesday after data showed higher-than-expected inflation in the world's largest economy, suggesting the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

Data showed that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after climbing 0.3% in January. In the 12 months through February, the CPI increased 3.2%, after gaining 3.1% in January.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield gained 2.3 basis points (bps) to 4.127% US10YT=RR, while the two-year yield rose 2.9 bps to 4.563% US2YT=RR.

