TREASURIES-US yields rise after Fed's Williams says too soon to talk about rate cuts

December 15, 2023 — 08:46 am EST

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said it was too soon to be talking about rate cuts.

The benchmark 10-year yield climbed to session peaks of 3.973% US10YT=RR and was last up 2.4 basis points (bps) at 3.955%. U.S. two-year yields, which reflect interest rate expectations, also hit the day's highs of 4.487% following Williams' remarks. The yield was last up 5.2 bps at 4.451% US2YT=RR.

"We aren't really talking about rate cuts right now" at the Fed and it's "premature" to speculate about them, Williams said in a CNBC interview.

