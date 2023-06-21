TREASURIES-US yields rise after Fed's Powell reinforces inflation message

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a hawkish tone as he reaffirmed the central bank's fight to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

"Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year," Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery to the House Financial Services Committee in one of his regularly scheduled twice-yearly monetary policy updates to Congress.

"Nonetheless, inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go."

Powell's remarks were no different from his comments last Wednesday when the Fed held rates steady after multiple increases.

"It's not enough to change (what the market thinks) because the Summary of Economic projections doesn't change," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA in New York.

"They still have 100 basis points of rate reductions coming next year and they have a benign, very, very, very optimistic Summary of Economic Projections."

Following Powell's remarks, fed funds futures have factored in a 74% chance of a rate hike next month and effectively priced out a rate cut in December.

U.S. 30-year bond yields US30YT=RR rose 3.6 bps to 3.853%.

At the shorter-end of the curve, the two-year yield US2YT=RR, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, was up 4.9 bps at 4.747%.

June 21 Wednesday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1425

5.2971

0.064

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.195

5.424

0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-25/256

4.7409

0.043

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-108/256

4.3335

0.039

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-82/256

4.0027

0.045

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-40/256

3.8896

0.047

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-196/256

3.7693

0.042

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-192/256

4.0404

0.036

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-4/256

3.8504

0.033

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.00 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.50 0.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.