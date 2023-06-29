TREASURIES-US yields rise after data reinforces Powell hawkishness

By Alden Bentley

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Thursday after U.S. data solidified the picture of an economy and job market defying predictions of recession a day after the U.S. central bank chief drove home that there is little room yet to let up on monetary tightening.

Weekly claims for unemployment insurance came in at 239,000, below the 265,000 expected and last week's revised 265,000 jobless claims filed. At the same time, the final print for first quarter Gross Domestic Product was 2.0%, higher than last month's 1.3% reading and the 1.4% forecast by economist's polled by Reuters.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 8.3 basis points from late Wednesday at 3.795%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 5.8 basis points to 3.862%.

On Wednesday, at a central banker panel in Portugal, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell kept consecutive U.S. interest rate hikes on the table while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde cemented expectations for a ninth straight rise in euro zone rates in July.

Powell said there is significant disinflation in the pipeline but monetary policy may not be restrictive enough to tame inflation. He also said there is a significant probability that "we get a downturn, but it's not the most likely case."

Powell reiterated on Thursday in remarks from Madrid that he expects the moderate pace of interest rate decisions to continue in the coming months.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-281-6041;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.