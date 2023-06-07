TREASURIES-US yields rise after BOC rate hike adds to higher for longer view

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates, a move that could help the Federal Reserve retain a hawkish stance when policymakers meet next week and again say U.S. rates will stay higher for longer.

The Bank of Canada hiked its key overnight benchmark rate to 4.75%, the highest in 22 years, on increasing concerns that inflation could get stuck materially above the central bank's 2% target amid strong economic growth.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose up 4.8 basis points to 4.573%, while the benchmark 10-year's US10YT=RR yield rose 9.3 basis points to 3.793%.

The bond market has been slow to accept the Fed's repeated mantra that rates will stay higher for longer, but is now slowly coming around to that view, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA in New York.

"Going into this FOMC meeting there are more and more people who are looking at it and saying that it's going to be a bit more of a permanent issue," he said, referring to the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting that concludes on June 14.

"The Fed's been saying this, but the market hasn't been paying attention to it," Ricchiuto said.

Futures showed the probability that rates remain at the Fed's target rate of 5%-5.25% next week slipped to 77.1%, down slightly from the settlement close on Tuesday of 78.2%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Given Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's most recent public commentary, it's likely the Fed does not raise rates next week, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed-income strategy at WisdomTree in New York. However, the release of the consumer price index on June 13 could alter the Fed's decision, he said.

"If CPI blows out to the upside, then all bets are off. But assuming it comes in as expected, it would not surprise me at all to see the Fed not make a move," Flanagan said.

There was little market reaction to the Treasury Department's introduction of a regular weekly issuance of a six-week cash management bill.

The Treasury also said its cash balance would be about $425 billion at the end of June. The cash balance would increase in July, decline in August and then approach levels consistent with policy by the end of September.

"People are looking and saying are they telling us there's a lot more borrowing that's needed? Is there a deterioration of cash balances that nobody else is figuring out yet?" Ricchiuto said.

The Treasury will sell $60 billion of four-week bills and $50 billion of eight-week bills on Thursday.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 6.7 basis points to 3.942%.

The spread of the Treasury yield curve based on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR was at -78.2 basis points. When the spread is inverted - shorter-dated debt yields more than longer-dated debt - it is considered a recession harbinger.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.225%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.2% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.541%.

June 7 Wednesday 3:36 p.m. New York / 1936 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.1625

5.3034

-0.031

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2125

5.4428

0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-101/256

4.5731

0.048

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-86/256

4.2332

0.067

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-150/256

3.9404

0.084

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-48/256

3.8839

0.096

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-144/256

3.7933

0.093

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-172/256

4.1213

0.088

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-116/256

3.9422

0.067

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.50 2.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.00 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.50 0.50 Canada hikes key rate to a 22-year high https://tmsnrt.rs/3CeCdoq

